RSS leaders Bhagwat, Hosabale in state

Just a few days ago, Amit Shah and J P Nadda visited the city. Now, on Saturday afternoon, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kolkata, while another top leader and general secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale will reach Durgapur today.

According to RSS sources, this visit is routine and purely organizational. However, political analysts believe the main objective of this trip is to appeal to the Hindus. With an eye on the 2024 elections, the BJP aims to gain momentum in Bengal through these visits.

The organization has planned various activities during these two days in Bhagwat’s itinerary. Alongside, Bhagwat is expected to interact with several distinguished individuals from society, including former ministers, ex-CBI officials like Upen Biswas, Indian football federation president Kalyan Chaubey, intellectuals and educators.

Actor Victor Banerjee might also join Bhagwat in his visit. Victor had contested in the 1991 Lok Sabha elections from the then Kolkata NorthWest seat as BJP’s star candidate. Sources said Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and Amitabh Chakraborty, will have a coordination meeting with the RSS chief.

The discussion will not only focus on the political situation in Bengal and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but may also touch upon the rejuvenation of Hinduism concerning the Ram Mandir, considering the efforts initiated by the saffron brigade of the RSS in Bengal.

The BJP leadership believes that Bhagwat will provide guidance on how to effectively highlight the efforts of the Gita path programme for the resurgence of Hinduism before the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, RSS general secretary Mr Hosabale will hold meetings with Sangh workers from various districts of Midnapore in Hosabale, Durgapur on Sunday and Monday