RPF inspector, two others suspended for pilferage of Railway property worth over Rs 17 lakh

An inspector along with a sub-inspector and a head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Eastern Railway (SER), have been suspended for pilferage of railway property worth Rs 17,65,456 over the last two years from a store.

An official said that department proceedings have also been initiated against the accused. In addition to this, a criminal case has also been lodged against them that may land them behind bars.

“The crime came to light after the handover of store charge between two inspectors recently. The officer who took over noticed discrepancies in the distribution of UPS units and their accessories. These were procured in 2022. The inspector who had taken over immediately brought this to the attention of the RPF administration of SER and an inquiry was initiated by the Internal Vigilance Wing (IVW) of the RPF,” an SER Spokesperson said.

He said that the report prepared by the IVW on June 20, 2024, substantiated the allegations and found primary facie evidence of involvement of the three accused.

He said that the department proceedings were immediately initiated and a criminal case under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, was registered against the trio at the RPF Post at Garden Reach in Kolkata.

Further inquiry is in progress and appropriate action will be taken if the three are found guilty, he said.