The CBI today interrogated IPS officer Waqar Raza, deputy commissioner of Port and former CID officer, in connection with the Rose Valley scam. Waqar Raza, DC port, walked into the CGO complex at Salt Lake this afternoon to face the CBI after a summon was issued to him last week. The CBI source said he was summoned to get some clarifications over the alleged “laxity” at the behest of the state police in 2012 despite being tipped off about mushrooming growth of chit funds including Rose valley in the state.

A source close to the central probe agency said that Mr Raza’s involvement in the ponzy muddle could be traced way back in 2012, when he was in the CID and attended a meeting as one of the representatives of the state at the customs house in the city, where the officers of the market regulator SEBI ( Security and exchange board of India) and ROC( Registrar of Companies) under the Union corporate affairs ministry held a meeting over the chit funds then.

The source claimed that during that meeting, Mr Raza, who was then in the CID was apprised of the rising growth of the Rose Valley and its adverse impact the investors were having. But the IPS officer, claimed the source, despite being apprised of the ground reality and the adverse reports, the SEBI and ROC had fed nothing worthwhile had been done and instead sitting on those reports.

The IPS claimed ignorance about any adverse reports about the Rose Valley then and allegedly denied having such a report had been filed against it . The agency quizzed the former CID officer on the alleged “laxity” and sought clarifications on why the officer sat on the reports despite being sent appraisals by the SEBI and ROC.