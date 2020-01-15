Securing a berth in the Indian women’s squad for the T20 World Cup, Siliguri’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh is now focusing on the women’s Tri-nation Series Down Under. The crucial tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins on 31 January prior to the World Cup.

According to Miss Ghosh, who is set to debut in the international cricket tournament following her selection in the T20 World Cup squad, good performance in the tournament will help for an automatic choice for the first eleven in the team in the World Cup starting 21 February. “I will try to give my best whenever I get a chance.

Ahead of the World Cup, the tri-series will be very important for us. If I can deliver good performances in the matches, then it will help me land in the final eleven for the World Cup,” said Miss Ghosh, a class-X student of Margaret (Sister Nivedita) English School in Siliguri.

She believes that the tournament will also help her acclimatise with the conditions there. The opening batswoman, who is now playing in the middle order, is also receiving offers for sponsorship from some reputed cricket gear manufacturing brands. The teenager is on a ‘relaxing mood’ in her Subhas Pally residence with her family members presently.

Her father Manabendra Ghosh is attending most of the phone calls, while the cricketer loves to watch movies and listen to music. “It reduces the stress,” she said today. However, she is unlikely to appear in the Madhyamik examinations this year. “She has two options– either to play for the country or appear in the Madhyamik examinations. We have opted for the former, as it is an opportunity of a life time,” Mr Ghosh said. Richa will be leaving for Kolkata tomorrow.