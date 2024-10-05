Rice mill owners threaten standoff over hike in charges

The Bengal Rice Mill Association (BRMA) has warned of a potential confrontation with the state government over rice milling charges.

At a recent meeting in Malda, representatives from Malda and the Dinajpur districts voiced their refusal to renew contracts unless significant changes are made to the current system.

The association has been pushing for an increase in the milling charge, currently set at Rs 10 by the state, arguing that operational costs now exceed Rs 100 per quintal. Millers currently receive Rs 30 per quintal— Rs 20 from the central government and Rs 10 from the state—leading to mounting frustrations. Failure to address the issue, mill owners warn, could severely disrupt the rationing system serving over 100 million people.

Advertisement

Abdul Maleque, executive president of the association, stated, “We’ve consistently supported the government during crises, including the pandemic, but our demands for a fair milling charge remain unmet.” He criticised the government’s recent offer of incentives for early contract signings as a temporary fix, not a lasting solution.

The association is also calling for a review of the milling process, noting discrepancies between the rice they receive and what they are required to deliver. With other states like Jharkhand and Assam raising charges to Rs 50-60 per quintal, Bengal’s millers demand parity.

As the 20 October deadline looms, the association has warned of withdrawing from rice procurement agreements if their demands are not met, a move that could disrupt both the state’s food supply and local agriculture.