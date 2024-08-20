RG Kar Hospital case: Malviya questions CBI probe

BJP state co-observer and IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya today questioned the CBI investigation, accusing Mamata Banerjee’s administration of obstructing justice in R G Kar case.

Mr Malviya raised serious concerns about the ongoing CBI investigation into the rape and murder case at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Malviya has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of deliberately tampering with evidence and obstructing justice to protect individuals within her political circle. Malviya highlighted several alarming issues in the investigation, particularly focusing on the mishandling of the post-mortem process. He pointed to significant procedural lapses, such as the expedited and flawed videography of the autopsy and the omission of crucial details regarding the victim’s injuries. These actions, according to Malviya, suggested a concerted effort to obscure the truth and shield those responsible for the heinous crime. Further complicating the investigation are discrepancies in the testimonies of those present at the crime scene on the night of the incident. The CBI has yet to determine how the suspect was informed of the victim’s presence in the seminar room and why there was a suspicious 40-minute delay between the discovery of the body and the notification of the police.

Malviya questioned the urgency with which the victim’s body was cremated, suggesting that this was a deliberate move to avoid a second post-mortem, which could have uncovered more damning evidence.

Advertisement

Although the victim’s father had always trusted the chief minister, on Sunday, he accused her of hypocrisy. Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari seized on this, saying, “Let the victim’s father call for a march to Nabanna. He won’t need to walk; we’ll do the rest with the national flag in hand.” Adhikari urged people to step out of politics and take to the streets. The victim’s father sees hypocrisy in the chief minister’s actions. On Sunday, he said, “The chief minister is saying so much, taking to the streets, and protesting for justice for the victim. Yet, at the same time, she is trying to prevent any protests. Why is she behaving so hypocritically? Does this mean she is afraid of the general public? That’s our question. She is trying to suppress the voices of those who are openly protesting?”

In response to these remarks, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Let her father set a deadline for the chief minister. Call for a march to Nabanna. We, as political parties, face many obstacles, but if he calls, he doesn’t need to come. He is an elderly man. We will take to the streets with the national flag in hand.”