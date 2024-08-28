RG Kar financial irregularities probe: ED files case under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital during the regime of its former principal Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh and several others, sources said on Tuesday.

The central investigating agency has taken cognizance of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its enforcement case information report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, according to the sources, has collected banking and medical procurement documents related to the R G Kar Medical College Hospital ‘various sources’ and it may soon issue summons to Prof Ghosh and others for questioning and recording of their statements, the sources said, requesting anonymity.

The accused in the ED case are the same, who have been named in the CBI complaint.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Prof Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities — Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Café of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

The CBI has pressed various sections under the Indian Penal Code, including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and Section 7 (offence relating to public servants being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Sunday raided the premises of Prof Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) of R G Kar hospital Dr Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute that is under scanner following alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on 9 August.