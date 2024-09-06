RG Kar case victim’s parents question police’s intention

The parents of the trainee doctor from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered, have accused the Kolkata Police of deliberate ‘laxity and ill-intention’ in handling the preliminary probe into the case before it was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

Besides accusing the city police of deliberately delaying in registering their complaint as an FIR, the parents have also accused an officer of the city police of trying to convince them to settle the matter against money.

Speaking to a section of the media on late Wednesday night, while joining the protesting junior doctors at the same hospital premises, the victim’s parents questioned the gap between the time of their filing the complaint and that of getting it registered as an FIR by the cops of local Tala police station.

Advertisement

“We filed our complaints between 6.30-7 pm on 9 August and the same was registered as an FIR at 11.45 pm. Why? When the body of our daughter was brought home, a senior officer of Kolkata Police requested us to settle the matter against money, which we refused immediately,” said the father of the victim.

He also alleged that there was an attempt to convince him to sign a blank paper which he denied immediately.

The victim’s parents have also questioned the hurry on the part of the city police in completing their daughter’s cremation process.