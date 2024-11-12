RG Kar case: Sanjay Roy accuses former Kolkata CP of conspiracy to frame him

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who is so far the ‘sole prime accused’ in the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, on Monday, claimed that the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal was the main conspirator in framing him in the case.

While Ray was brought out of a special court in Kolkata at the end of the first day of the trial process, Roy shouted towards the waiting media persons and claimed the former police commission was plotting a conspiracy to frame him.

“Vineet Goyal is behind all the conspiracy to frame me falsely in this case. The deputy commissioner of the detective department was also involved in the conspiracy. Our government also backed them. I was not allowed to speak so far. But today I am taking the names,” he said.

This is not the first time that Roy had made such an allegation outside the court. On October 4, the day on which the process of framing of charge was completed at the special court, he made a similar allegation outside the court while interacting with the media persons from inside the prison van.

However, on that day he did not name anyone in particular and said that his colleagues in his own department, Kolkata Police, were responsible for framing him. On that day, he also claimed that he was innocent in the case and he neither committed the rape not the murder.

The hearings on the trial process will continue on a fast-track and daily basis and in all probability, the entire trial process proceedings will be in-camera in nature. Besides the counsels of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is carrying out a probe in the matter and Roy, the counsel of the victim’s parents, Vrinda Grover was also present at the court.

As per information available, the trial process started with the statements by the victim’s father first followed by that of the victim’s mother. There are a total of 128 witnesses in the case, which include the victim’s parents, some of the colleagues of the victims, investigating officials of Kolkata Police who carried out the initial investigation and forensic experts, among others.