RG Kar case: Police summon TMC MP, BJP’s Locket, two doctors

Kolkata Police have summoned Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for questioning in connection with comments he made on social media regarding the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He was asked to appear at the Lalbazar police headquarters by Sunday afternoon.

Police also summoned former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, and two doctors for allegedly disclosing the identity of the RG Kar victim doctor and spreading rumours. On Saturday night, Mr Sekhar Roy had made a post on social media calling for Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, to be taken into CBI custody for questioning. He contended that they need to be interrogated by the CBI to uncover who initially tried to portray the doctor’s death at RG Kar as a suicide. “CBI must act fairly.

Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak,” he said on microblogging platform X. The ‘Roy’ he was referring to is presumably Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case. Earlier, Mr Sekhar Roy had come out in support of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest organised at midnight of 14 August, even as many Trinamul leaders criticised the protest. Mr Sekhar Roy had stated that as a father and grandfather, he felt it was essential to join the protest.

Advertisement

On 14 August, he sat in protest from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the Netaji statue at Jodhpur Park, South Kolkata. Mr Sekhar Roy is the secretary of Trinamul’s mouthpiece, and typically, what the secretary of a party’s mouthpiece says is considered the party’s stance. However, in this case, it appears that Mr Sekhar Roy’s statements on social media do not align with the views expressed in Trinamul’s mouthpiece. A few days ago, Mr Sekhar Roy was also removed from his position as the Chief Whip of Trinamul in the Rajya Sabha, with Nadimul Haque taking his place.

According to Trinamul sources, a section of the party’s top leadership did not want Mr Sekhar Roy to be nominated for a second term in the Rajya Sabha. However, he was renominated after another Rajya Sabha MP lobbied for him with Mamata Banerjee. There is now uncertainty about whether he will be nominated again. Some within Trinamul believe that Mr Sekhar Roy may have taken a stand against the party on the RG Kar issue due to this internal discontent. Separately, Kolkata Police issued notices to two doctors Dr. Kunal Sarkar and Dr. Subarna Goswami and former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, for having revealed the identity of the victim, and spreading rumours. Lalbazar sources said that the notices have been sent under Section 35 of the BN&S Act.

They are accused of revealing the identity of the R.G. Kar victim and spreading false information and rumours. Lalbazar’s Cyber Crime department has lodged this complaint. Dr. Kunal Sarkar stated: “I received a notice from the Cyber Cell. I’m currently out of Kolkata. I will think about it after I return tomorrow morning. I will seek legal advice. I have some opinions, and I have conveyed some statements.

If it seems reasonable to meet, then I will meet and express my views. Perhaps they are hinting that we should not express our opinions.: Dr Subarna Goswami claimed: “I am willing to cooperate with any investigation. I have not disclosed any identity.” He also denied spreading rumours or revealing the identity of the deceased. Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, meanwhile, maintained she hasn’t yet received a summons notice. She added: “If they were as prompt in summoning us as they were in taking action, it would have been better. Everyone is seeking justice for the girl.”