Review meet on rural development in Jalpaiguri

A comprehensive review meeting on all panchayat and rural development schemes was convened by Jalpaiguri district magistrate Shama Parveen on Thursday. The meeting focused on evaluating progress across blocks and improving implementation mechanisms, particularly under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

Outstanding performers of the mission were felicitated during the programme. Dhupguri was declared Best SDO and also received the Best BDO award, alongside Matiali. Khagrabari II was recognised as best gram panchayat, while Rajganj’s Joint BDO was awarded for excellence. Other awardees included the Nirman Sahayak of Banarhat II and the block coordinator from Mal.

Officials also reviewed the upcoming operationalisation of smart solid waste management (SWM) in the district. Under this model, waste collection will be digitally monitored using QR code scanning by waste collectors and e-kart drivers at designated points.

Municipalities were officially tagged with plastic waste management units to streamline waste processing. Jalpaiguri Municipality was linked with Khagrabari II PWM, Dhupguri with Jhumur PWM, and Mal with Nagrakata PWM. Moynaguri is already tagged with Khagrabari II.

The meeting was attended by the minister, sabhadhipati, MLAs, zilla parishad members, municipal chairpersons, BDOs, SDOs, and other senior officials.