Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Review meet on rural development in Jalpaiguri

A comprehensive review meeting on all panchayat and rural development schemes was convened by Jalpaiguri district magistrate Shama Parveen on Thursday. The meeting focused on evaluating progress across blocks and improving implementation mechanisms, particularly under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

SNS | Kolkata | June 27, 2025 8:31 am

Review meet on rural development in Jalpaiguri

Representative Picture

A comprehensive review meeting on all panchayat and rural development schemes was convened by Jalpaiguri district magistrate Shama Parveen on Thursday. The meeting focused on evaluating progress across blocks and improving implementation mechanisms, particularly under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

Outstanding performers of the mission were felicitated during the programme. Dhupguri was declared Best SDO and also received the Best BDO award, alongside Matiali. Khagrabari II was recognised as best gram panchayat, while Rajganj’s Joint BDO was awarded for excellence. Other awardees included the Nirman Sahayak of Banarhat II and the block coordinator from Mal.

Advertisement

Officials also reviewed the upcoming operationalisation of smart solid waste management (SWM) in the district. Under this model, waste collection will be digitally monitored using QR code scanning by waste collectors and e-kart drivers at designated points.

Advertisement

Municipalities were officially tagged with plastic waste management units to streamline waste processing. Jalpaiguri Municipality was linked with Khagrabari II PWM, Dhupguri with Jhumur PWM, and Mal with Nagrakata PWM. Moynaguri is already tagged with Khagrabari II.

The meeting was attended by the minister, sabhadhipati, MLAs, zilla parishad members, municipal chairpersons, BDOs, SDOs, and other senior officials.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Suvendu defends Malda Rath Yatra route

West Bengal's annual Rath Yatra festival has become the latest flashpoint in the state's deepening political divide, as Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of religious discrimination and political interference in long-standing Hindu traditions.

# Bengal

Girl death: CEO seeks report from Nadia DM

The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal has asked the district magistrate (DM) of Nadia to submit a detailed report in connection with the death of a 13- year-old girl during victory procession brought out allegedly by the ruling Trinamul Congress supporters in Kaliganj on Monday.