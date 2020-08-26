In the ongoing tussle between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the former, on Wednesday, asked the WB CM to release a White Paper to make known the figure of total investment attracted in the last five consecutive Bengal Global Business Summits held in Bengal.

“The state government must come out with a White Paper on impact of five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit. Details of projected investment of over Rs.12.3 lakh crore be made known,” Dhankhar tweeted.

He also averred that the names of organisations and people who were engaged for organising the event should also be mentioned.

“Never contemplated governance can be so anti-Constitution. Opacity in place of transparency. Absence of accountability breeds corruption,” he said.

Dhankar also provided pointers in his tweets, saying, “Why not Reveal. Where is projected investment of over 12.30 crores? Beneficiaries of Extravaganza! Why hide and cover up!”

“Dream merchant statements and rosy advertisements 24/7′ are no panacea to the woes of people. Skeletons would surely be out of cupboards,” he added.

The Governor also asked Benerjee to serve the people who are suffering untold miseries and follow the rule of law. “Political violence and vendetta, rampant corruption and blatant favouritism – A shame. I would surely ensure Public servants do not act as political workers. It is my constitutional duty,” he added

