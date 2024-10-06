Relative of a patient arrested for threatening on-duty nurse

Purulia Mufassil police station has arrested one Sanjay Daasandi, a relative of a patient’s family, who allegedly threatened a nurse from Purulia’s Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital to face dire consequences like R G Kar medical college PGT doctor.

A 14-year-old boy of Ghagarjuri village came down with high fever at the Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital on Friday evening and the admission was delayed due to unknown reasons.

At that time, the patient’s relatives allegedly threatened the nurse on duty at the ward to get him admitted soon or else her fate will be like the R G Kar PGT victim doctor.

She immediately rushed to the office of the superintendent and later a FIR was lodged and he was arrested by Purulia Mufassil police station.

She was forwarded to the Purulia Court and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody after his bail petition was rejected by the court.

Sukomol Bisoyee, superintendent of Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital said that he has lodged a specific complaint after the nurse on-duty has been allegedly threatened by the relative of a patient party.

He has urged the SP of Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee to beef up the security coverage at the hospital.

The SP has reportedly urged him to submit a written proposal of the police requirements, sources said.