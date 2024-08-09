Red Salute, tears abound at Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s last journey

As the mortal remains of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee were brought out from the Peace Heaven mortuary for his last journey and the cortege started towards the Assembly premises, followers lined up the streets for miles on both sides to bid the dream peddler adieu.

The carrier, decorated with red roses carrying his moral remains draped in a red flag will first reach the Assembly premises, where it will be kept for some time for legislators and the masses to pay homage.

Thereafter, the remains will be taken to CPI(M) headquarters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata, which was virtually another home of the last Chief Minister of the previous Left Front regime for so many years.

His close associates recall his clockwork routine as the Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee would reach the state secretariat in Writers’ Buildings at around 10 A.M. daily and go back to his two-room Palm Avenue Residence in South Kolkata for lunch.

He would return to the secretariat at around 3 P.M. and get engrossed in his regular administrative assignments.

He would leave the secretariat at around 6 P.M. and reach the committee office at Alimuddin Street where he would busy himself with party-related activities till around 9 P.M.

From Alimuddin Street, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s mortal remains will be taken to nearby Dinesh Majumdar Bhavan, the state headquarters of the CPI(M)’s Youth wing DYFI and students’ wing SFI, considering these two wings were the foundations of his bright political career.

Finally, at around 4.30 P.M., as per Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s last wish, his body will be donated to NRS Medical Colleges & Hospital for medical research.

As Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s last journey began the entire route was filled with his admirers and followers who gave their Comrade the last ‘Red Salute’ with tears flowing down their cheeks.