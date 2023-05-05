Recruitment scam: CBI conducts raids at residences of Trinamul confidant, bureaucrat

The first team started the raid and search operations at the residence of Sukanta Acharya, the executive assistant of the former education minister Partha Chatterjee at New Barrackpore.

Two teams of CBI on Thursday conducted parallel raids and search operations at the residences of a Trinamul Congress confidant and a bureaucrat in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools.

The first team started the raid and search operations at the residence of Sukanta Acharya, the executive assistant of the former education minister Partha Chatterjee at New Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas. Meanwhile, the second CBI team started parallel raids and search operations at the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra at Behala in Kolkata.

Bhadra, known to be a close confidant of top Trinamul Congress leadership, has been questioned earlier by the central agency. Sources said that the raid and search operations at Acharya’s residence were in connection with the recommendations for recruitment made from Chatterjee’s department.

Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody, has since the beginning claimed that as the state education minister, he had no role in the recruitment process. Acharya, along with two other bureaucrats, has already been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe.

The other bureaucrats named in the supplementary charge sheet, include the current state education secretary Manish Jain and officer-on-special-duty Probir Bandopadhyay. However, none of the three have been mentioned as accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths have recorded the confidential statement given by Pankaj Bansal, executive of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet manufacturing entity, NYSA, who reportedly supplied OMR sheets used in the examinations for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff for state-run schools in West Bengal.