RCTC names 2 more Bharat Gaurav trains from city

The eastern zone of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has introduced two more Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train packages from Kolkata. The first trains from Kolkata, under the latest addition to the Bharat Gaurav initiative, are to be run on 25 June and on 13 August.

According to the Eastern Railway, the first package being introduced is the Kolkata – Vaishnodevi/ Haridwar Bharat Gaurav Special Tour. It is a seven-night and eight-day journey set with boarding and de-boarding facilities at various stations along the route.

As announced by the zonal railway, the package would cover stations like Kolkata, Kharagpur, Tata, Muri, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapura, Gomoh, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, DehriOn-Sone, Sasaram, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Jammu Tawi.

The religious tour would cost a passenger Rs 13,680 for economy class, Rs 21,890 for standard class and Rs 23,990 in comfort class. The second Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train package has been launched covering the route from Kolkata and Goa.

A journey of 10 nights and 11 days under the package would take the passengers through Kolkata, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Chandrapura, Bokaro steel city, Muri, Ranchi, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Raigarh, Champa, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, RajNandgaon, Gondia and Nagpur. The highlight of the package is that the tourists would be able to catch a glimpse of Ajanta and Ellora caves along with a visit to the Shirdi temple.

A tour under this circuit will cost Rs 21,050 for economy class, Rs 31,450 for standard class and Rs 34,500 for comfort class for passengers. The first train of this religious circuit is to start from 13 August.