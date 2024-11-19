Rape plaint by deaf & dumb woman

A deaf and dumb woman was raped at a village in Katwa and a local youth was arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman, as the police told the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan today, was spotted sitting helpless at an abandoned place near her house in Bhatar PS area yesterday. Chandu Dhara, a local youth was seen fleeing the place.

Based on the complaint of the woman’s family members, the police arrested Chandu from the neighbouring Kashipur bus stand last night and on production, the CJM Court today granted 5 days police remand for him.

A tutor was arrested in Memari on charges of sexual assault to a Class XII girl today. Three youths meanwhile were arrested for causing assault to the accused tutor.