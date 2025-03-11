Rajiv and Prabir stand united with Serampore MP

A few of the TMC MLAs during the last 2021 elections then shifted to BJP; among them, the most notable faces were Rajiv Banerjee from Domjur and Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal. However, both lost the election, and their political careers were at stake. The then TMC party’s stance was not to take back those party leaders who deserted the party at a crucial time when the party badly required their presence. The Serampore MP then termed such leaders as traitors.

Later, speculations were high that both Prabir Ghosal and Rajiv Banerjee are soon to be back in the TMC fold once again. Prabir Ghosal’s presence in different ruling party programmes and his published columns in favour of the ruling party indicated a welcome note from the ruling party. The party chief, Mamata Banerjee, also expressed her happiness that Ghosal was once again back to serve the party, but even though Rajiv Banerjee was once again accepted back in the party fold, he faced stiff opposition from the TMC party members and workers at Domjur. The then circumstances turned so grim for Rajiv that the party asked Rajiv to be in Tripura to strengthen the party organisation over there.

Both Prabir Ghosal and Rajiv Banerjee met the Serampore MP at his residence, sending out the message of “united we stand”.

Rajiv said: “I admit my mistake; the discontentment of Kalyan da over the previous issue is quite natural and justified. Kalyan da, who is just like my elder brother and a guardian to me, has pardoned me and has asked me to work hard to strengthen the district party organisation. I am happy to be back both mentally and physically within the party fold and will serve the party with dedication and devotion.”

The Serampore MP, Kalyan Banerjee, said: “Deserting the TMC party and joining the BJP party during the election time, such kind of activity is condemnable; however, the loss of Rajiv as a BJP candidate proved that no one is indispensable in the party. The voters’ mandate is the final ultimatum; however, the past is past. I have no personal grudge against Rajiv; he holds high regard for me. The assembly elections are nearing, and Prabir and Rajiv can do much to strengthen the district party organisation to put up a challenging political fight against the BJP.”