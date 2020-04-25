‘Rajbhog’ – a sweet pack is state Animal Resource’s Minister’s answer to the crisis faced by the milkmen and sweet confectioners across the district, which he flagged off today at his hometown Kalna in Burdwan (East).

The milkmen across the state bearing the brunt of Coronavirus lockdown had sought state’s intervention into the crisis as lakhs of litres of milk everyday were going on waste for want of consumers during the lockdown.

Responding to the grievance of the Gavi Kalyan Samiti – a milkmen’s forum, the chief minister had ordered partial run of sweet shops across the state. Still, the crisis continued as the sweet shops were not getting good response from consumers’ end. The state further oriented the timing of the shops, which too, as it seems, didn’t click well.

“The sale hasn’t gone up to the minimum desired level as yet and most of the sweet merchants are not willing to continue during the lockdown,” said Jayanta Barat, state secretary of Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabsayee Samiti.

As the sweet sale hasn’t picked up well, this accordingly has hit the desired bulk consumption of milk as well. Bappaditya Ghosh, state president of Gavi Kalyan Samiti said, “The state produces 40 lakh kgs of milk daily but the consumption has hardly gone up to 25 lakh kgs a day. As a result, nearly 15 lakh kgs are going waste.”

State animal resourcesminister Swapan Debnath, considering the plight of milkmen and sweet sellers floated Rajbhog – a pack of multiple sweets and his men started selling the same from door to door today. He has set up a workshop from where sweets are packed and are delivered door to door.