Raise awareness on India’s response to Pakistan: Abhishek to Indian diaspora

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee interacted with the Indian Diaspora in Japan and in particular the Indian community in Tokyo. He reiterated India’s firm stand against terrorism and that the strikes by the Indian defence forces were precise and targeted.

He said: “During our interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo as part of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, I had the opportunity to present my views as a proud Indian. India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack was guided by clarity, conviction, and a deep sense of responsibility. We waited for two weeks hoping for accountability and justice. But when that hope was betrayed, India responded with precision. Our air strikes were targeted, precise, and non-escalatory. Nine terror infrastructures were neutralised without a single civilian casualty. This reflects our national character: firm in resolve, honourable in action.”

Making a firm commitment to an united fight against enemy forces, Abhishek said: Political ideologies may differ, but when it comes to the nation, there is no Opposition or Treasury. We stand together in grief and in resolve. I urged the Indian diaspora to not only mourn the tragedy of the Pahalgam terror attack but to discuss it in their communities because awareness is the first step toward justice.

“No one chooses their neighbours. But we can choose to stand strong, stay united, and speak the truth, backed by proof. That is the India I believe in, and the India we all serve. Jai Hind!”

Mr Banerjee further referred to the Indian diaspora as the country’s greatest asset.

“You live India, you breathe India – I want you to be the nation’s foremost evangelist—proponents of India’s message in the global fight against terrorism,” as he received applause during his interaction with the Indian community in Japan

We wish to present certain images to expose the true face of Pakistan. To those residing outside India—you are our actual assets and global proponents. We urge you to raise awareness of this issue within your circles, through your networks, and via local influencers, in your own unique ways. Use your digital platforms to actively disseminate these images. Showcase how India is leading the global effort against terrorism by uniting nations. Within 24 hours of the Pahalgam attack, a terrorist group known as TRF (The Resistance Front) claimed responsibility. The TRF is a proxy organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is recognised as an UN-designated terrorist group. We are all aware of how Pakistan hastily attempted to dissociate Lashkar from the list. Moreover, after the air strikes, public domain images showed senior Pakistan army officials attending the funerals of the terrorists killed in the strikes. Footage does not lie—it’s all in the open. I believe every Indian has a role to play in engaging communities and spreading this message. We are here to convey the truth, India refuses to bow down. We will not yield to fear. We have learnt to respond in a language that they understand.”

He added: I belong to a political party in the Opposition. It is well documented that I have stated Pakistan must be dealt with in a language it understands. If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is its vile handler. We must first unite the world to tackle this wild handler—else it will continue to breed more rabid dogs. We will ensure India remains responsible. All our responses and actions have been precise, calculated, and non-escalatory.

“We granted Pakistan a two-day window to deliver justice against the perpetrators, yet waited patiently for 14 days before taking decisive action with the strikes on 7 May. This is India, firm in resolve and honourable in every action.”