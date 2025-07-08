Rains to continue along with thunderstorms in city

Thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, are likely to lash Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Monday, while heavy rain has been forecast in three districts of south Bengal, the regional meteorological centre in Alipore said.

Scattered rainfall is expected across the remaining districts of southern West Bengal, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in some parts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad.

Heavy rain, ranging from 7 to 11 cm, is expected in South 24-Parganas, Purulia, and Jhargram. The meteorological department attributed the rainfall to a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic Bengal and the presence of two trough lines. Additionally, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the region, keeping monsoon winds highly active. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kmph. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until 7 July. In North Bengal, heavy rain is forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri on Sunday and Monday. Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri may continue to receive heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Scattered rain is likely in the rest of the northern districts, though no further weather warnings have been issued.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while Sunday’s maximum stood at 29.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal.