Rain relief for parched city

After days of hot and humid weather, the city got some respite with wind and drizzles across Kolkata. It was the first proper drizzle in the last few weeks that drenched almost all parts of Kolkata during daytime.

Last week, Kolkata did get drizzles but that was in some parts while many areas remained dry and scorched due to the heat wave prevailing during that time.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the city had recorded around 1.2mm of rain that day. However, light showers during noon today with 6mm of rainfall came as a great relief after long and continuous periods of hot, humid and dry days. Not only drizzles, winds blowing at a speed of 54 kmph at Alipore at around 12.37 pm and 40kmph at Dum Dum at around 12.30 pm on the surface also came as a cool blessing to the people of the city.

The biggest relief was the maximum temperature which, unlike last week, plummeted four degrees below the normal temperatures generally recorded in the city during this time of the year.

Even the lowest temperature went one notch below normal, registered as 25 degree Celsius today.

According to the local weather office, while the expected maximum temperature in the city tomorrow is to be around 32 degrees Celsius only the minimum temperature is likely to go down by one degree further and remain around 24 degrees Celsius.