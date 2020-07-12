Life came to a virtual halt in several areas in Siliguri town and its suburbs following torrential rainfall for the past 24 hours that led to water-logging and kept people mostly indoors. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has pressed water pumps into service in some wards to drain out the accumulated water.

The incessant rainfall has left Wards like 4, 5, 30, 31, 37, 38 and 39 water-logged, while many people were stuck in their homes. Motorists also had a tough time negotiating the accumulated water on the roads in the affected areas, and people at some placed were seen wading through kneedeep waters.

According to the irrigation and waterways department, Siliguri received 44.60 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The rainfall also led to a rise in the water level of the Mahananda river. Many agricultural fields, including vast swathes of paddy land in the rural fringes, were also submerged under water, it is learnt.

Some areas in blocks under the Siliguri Sub Division were also waterlogged, sources said. The water pumping machines are being used to flush out the water in the town’s Wards based on the requirements, officials said.

Civic body commissioner Sonam Wangdi Bhutia said they were monitoring the situation. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation, while we are also taking necessary steps,” Mr Bhutia said.