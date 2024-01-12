Railways stops bookings of parcel service on Delhi-bound trains

The Indian Railways has for the first time disallowed bookings of parcel packages (train parcel Service booking) from 23-26 January to all the Delhibound trains to beef up security measures in wake of the Republic Day. This directive is applicable to all trains in Delhi area – New Delhi, Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Adarsh Nagar Delhi stations. As per reports this directive has reached all the zonal railways and divisional offices from the railway board.

As per the directives no parcel bookings will be allowed for these four days to any New Delhibound train from any part of the country. This decision has been taken to make the parcel godowns and the platforms free of railway parcels packages from 23 January to 26 January. However, there is no ban on carrying personal luggage for railway passengers on any trains.

The country and particularly the railways always remain on high security alert on the two days, 26 January and 15 August every year. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Special Protection Force (RPSF) take special measures to beef up the security on all railway stations on these vital days of the country

