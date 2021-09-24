Railways issues eviction notices to NJP ‘platform occupiers’

Authorities of the Indian Railways have issued eviction notices among several people, asking them to vacate several platforms that they have “occupied” at the New Jalpaiguri Station in Siliguri.

According to sources, hundreds of “commission vendors’ helpers,” who have been running different stalls on platforms in the NJP Railway Station, have been served the notification recently. They have been asked to vacate the occupied areas on platforms by 25 September this year.

The Railway authorities have also informed them that officials will go on an eviction drive if they do not vacate the areas within the stipulated period. On the other hand, around 250 such ‘commission vendors’ helpers’ have decided to fight back during the eviction drive, as they showcase their livelihood that they say depends on the work they do there.

State intelligence officials, meanwhile, apprehend a law and order problem if the Railways goes on the eviction drive. Sources said that commission vendors were introduced in 1976 and that the Railways had allowed helpers to run stalls on platforms, but later such a system changed and the Railways now plan to introduce a new system.

Notably, like NJP, helpers of commission vendors in many other railway stations have also been struggling, and are even knocking the door of the courts.

One Subrata Patra, who runs a stall at NJP and who has filed a case against the Railways, said: “We have been struggling to prevent the Railways from evicting us from here, as we earn our livelihood here. We are almost 250 men here, running stalls in the NJP station. Railways has appointed commission vendors as Gangman and in other posts. After evicting us, Railways will invite corporate houses to run such businesses by floating a tender.”

When contacted, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager was not available for comment. Notably, former Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia had taken up the matter with the then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu in 2017.

An estate official of the Northeast Frontier Railway, quoting an order dated 23 August 2021 passed by the Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri, has issued a notice to one Nayan Sarkar.

“You are still unauthorized occupying Railway Platform No 2/3 at NJP Railway station against which show causes notice has already issued to you but you have not vacated the railway premises till now,” the Railways officer says, adding , “Now therefore in exercise of powers conferred me subsection (I) of public premises (eviction of unauthorized occupants) Act 1971. I hereby order the said Nayan Sarkar and all persons who may be in occupation of the said premises of any part thereof to vacant the said premises before 25 September 2021.”

Commission vendors’ helpers have united under the leadership of the Trinamul Congress-backed INTTUC. Darjeeling district INTTUC president Nirjal Dey, who also looks after 14 wards in the corporation area in Jalpaiguri district, said: “We are with those people who earn their livelihood by running stalls in NJP. In protest against the eviction drive, we plan to meet the DRM shortly. We have informed our state leadership of the matter and are waiting for instructions to take steps against the eviction drive against the poor people.”