Railways claim 60pc reduction in mishaps over a decade” claims the Railways

Notwithstanding the collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train in West Bengal on Monday, the Indian Railways has recorded reduction in accidents with the Centre making substantial investments in safety related projects from 2014-24 worth Rs 1,78,000 crore, which is 2.5 times the corresponding investment of Rs 70,273 crore in 2004-14 period, claimed the railways.

According to the national carrier, safety of train operations is the topmost priority for Indian Railways. “In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Indian Railways has made significant investments in safety. It has also taken up many structural and systemic improvements that have a positive impact on safe operations. The results are also visible in terms of reduction in accidents,” stated a press communique today.

As underscored by the carrier, the average number of accidents has reduced by 60 per cent in 2014-2024 (68 per year) compared with 2004-2014 (171 per year). “Official figures show that there has been a steep decline in the number of consequential train accidents, from 473 in 2000-01 to 40 in 2022-23,” claimed the railways.

Advertisement