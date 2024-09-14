Railways announces time table for 3 Vande Bharat trains from Howrah

Passengers looking forward to a journey to the cities of Gaya and Bhagalpur in Bihar while enjoying more comfortable journeys in state-of-the-art coaches can smile. The railways today announced the time table for the upcoming Vande Bharat trains from Howrah that are to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

One of the routes of the premium trains from Howrah, the Howrah-Gaya Vende Bharat has been numbered as 22303 and 22304. According to the time-table shared, the train is to depart from Howrah at 6.50 am and reach Gaya at 12.30pm. From Gaya, the train would start at 3.15 pm and arrive at Howrah at 9.05 pm. During the journey which will take around five hours and 40 minutes, the train is to stop at Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Parasnath and Koderma. The other route of Vande Bharat from Howrah which is also slated to see the green flag by the PM on 15 September is the Howrah-Bhagalpur Vande Bharat. Numbered as 22309/22310, the train would depart from Howrah at 7.45 am and reach Bhagalpur at 2.05 pm. From the other side, the 22310 Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat would leave the ‘Silk City’ of Bihar at 3.20 pm to reach Howrah at 9.20 pm completing the journey of about 386 km in about six hours. According to the Eastern Railway under which the two Vande Bharat trains are to be run from Howrah are to be operated on six days of the week.

The third upcoming route of Vande Bharat from Howrah which is also to run on its maiden journey this weekend is Howrah- Rourkela Vande Bharat. According to the South Eastern Railway, the train has been numbered as 20871/20872 and is also to be run on six days of the week. The premium train would depart from Howrah at 6 am to reach Rourkela at 11.50 am. From the other direction, the 20872 Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat would depart at 1.40 pm and reach Howrah at 7.40 pm having commercial stoppages at three stations including Kharagpur, Tatanagar and Chakradharpur enroute.

