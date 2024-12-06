R G Kar victim’s parents open social media account

Parents of the lady junior doctor of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital on Thursday opened a Facebook account seeking justice for their daughter.

In the Facebook account titled ‘Truth and Justice: Voice for RG KAR Victim’, the victim’s parents uploaded a written and video message seeking support from the bigger society to their demand for justice for their daughter.

“Justice for Our Daughter! We are standing strong, but we can’t do it alone. Your voice, your support, and your love can make all the difference. Let’s unite to shine a light on injustice and demand what’s right. Together, we can bring hope and accountability. Please stand with us. Share, speak, and support. #JusticeForOurDaughter #justiceforRGKar,” the written message read.

Advertisement

In the video message, where the victim’s parents appeared with blurred faces, they claimed that it is almost four months since the tragedy unfolded and they are yet to know what exactly happened with their daughter on that night.

“First Kolkata Police was conducting the investigation which we felt was not going in the right direction. Hence, we moved the Calcutta High Court with the plea for the handover of the charge of the probe to a better agency. Thereafter the matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Almost four months have passed since then and there is no proper progress in the investigation. We are yet to get justice for our daughter. So we are appealing to the people of India to join us in demanding justice for our daughter,” the victim’s parents claimed in the video message.

The trial process in the case is currently in progress on a fast-track and daily basis at a special court in Kolkata.