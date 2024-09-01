R G Kar victim’s family virtually under house arrest: Adhir

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Adhir Chowdhury today claimed that the police have virtually placed the victim’s family under house arrest.

“The police first offered money to parents of the R G Kar Medical College victim to keep their mouths shut, later chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried the same. Now family members are virtually under house arrest. State government is still now desperately trying to hide the truth behind the heinous murder and rape,” he said. He also met the R G Kar students at the gate of the hospital.

“A lot of precautions now, but too little, too late. All these events have unfolded, and the girl from the house is gone too soon. And now, there’s so much police presence, so many barricades. Had these actions been taken earlier, the crime wouldn’t have happened,” he said. Before heading to R G Kar Hospital, Adhir also visited the home of the deceased doctor. Earlier, on 14 August, he had visited the victim’s family. From the victim’s house, Adhir went directly to R G Kar Hospital, where he spoke with a few protesting junior doctors outside the hospital gate. He then expressed his anger against the police and the state administration.

In a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP’s state co-observer and National IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, accused her of manipulating the Kolkata Police to disseminate falsehoods. He specifically targeted Indira Mukherjee, DC, central, of Kolkata Police, alleging that she is used by Miss Banerjee to “peddle the most outrageous lies” when others are hesitant to do so.

He pointed to a recent incident where Mukherjee claimed that the scene of the crime was not compromised, a statement that was soon fact-checked and discredited by the Indian Medical Association’s West Bengal chapter and several regional media outlets.