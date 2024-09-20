R G Kar incident: Young girls get self-defence lessons

In the wake of R G Kar rape and murder of a trainee doctor, a training programme was held for girls, teaching them mainly self-defence techniques and how to strengthen their minds.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Bengal unit just concluded the two day Mission Sahasi this week, which saw participation of more than 350 girl students in the age group of 18-30 years.

On the final day a mega demonstration of self-defense training skills was held at the Sports Authority of India complex. The girls were trained in the basics of karate self-defense techniques.

Advertisement

The ABVP has taken a pledge to strengthen the girls of Bengal. We, in association with Vidyarthi Vikas Trust conducted the programme, which included school students, medical and paramedical college students, students from nursing institutes from different districts. The girls were taught how to be strong mentally when faced with an adverse situation. We plan to now replicate this in the districts and also school and college campuses of the state,” said Debanjan Paul of ABVP.

Former MP Rupa Ganguly, eminent actress cum social worker and Kumari Rashmi Samant, former president of the University of Oxford were present on the final day of the event. Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj was the chief mentor of this event. He also taught them quick and easy skills of self-defense as well as encouraged them to become mentally strong and fearless. In the mega demonstration session, participants showed a brief demo of what they were taught in the two-days training camp.

Rashmi Samant, youth leader and former president of the University of Oxford said, “Mission Sahasi is a great initiative that aims to provide girls a better life with a strong and fearless approach.”

Shalini Verma, national secretary of ABVP, said, “ABVP has provided self-defense skills to girls since 2018 and trained more than 14 lakh students across the nation. Hundreds of girls from schools, medical, paramedical colleges and nursing institutes participated in the Mission Sahasi training camp of ABVP. They will be trained to further teach the girls of their respective campus or district. ABVP aims to find a logical solution to the ongoing problem in West Bengal.”