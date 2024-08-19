Punjab: BSF apprehends suspected smuggler in Fazilka district

The BSF apprehended a suspected smuggler while conducting an ambush in Fazilka district on Saturday night, the BSF stated in a press release.

Taking to X, BSF Punjab Frontier shared, “On the night of August 17 2024, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF’s intelligence wing, BSF troops conducted an ambush in the area of Dona Nanak village, located in Fazilka district. During the operation, they observed suspicious movement and successfully apprehended an individual.”

The BSF said that the suspect identified as Jaj Singh, who was already on the BSF’s list of suspected smugglers, as his name had emerged during the interrogation of arrested narcotics smugglers.

“He had been evading arrest due to his involvement in several narcotics smuggling cases. A mobile phone with various suspicious contacts was recovered from his possession. The individual is a resident of Sona Nanak village, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station in Fazilka. After initial questioning, he was handed over to the local police,” the BSF added.

The BSF said that the success of this operation is attributed to the reliable intelligence network of the BSF’s intelligence wing and the swift response of the vigilant BSF troops, resulting in the apprehension of this absconding smuggler involved in multiple smuggling activities.