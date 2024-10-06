Puja carnival planned at Serampore instead of Chinsurah

This year the district Durga Puja carnival will be held at Serampore, instead of Chinsurah as per the directive of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The district administration is taking all possible steps to make the carnival a great success.

The Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee said it is a matter of great pride that this time the district carnival will take place in his constituency. “The people of my constituency are overwhelmed to be a part of the puja carnival.

The recognition of Bengal’s Durga Puja by UNESCO has drawn the attention of the world to have a glimpse of the traditional art, culture, literature and the puja rituals through the presentation of theme based Durga Pujas.

This year, only 20 barwari Durga Pujas from Serampore, Rishra, Dankuni, Uttarpara and Konnagar municipalities will participate in the district carnival, to take place on the 14 of October.

The district magistrate, Mukta Arya, reviewing the preparations for a smooth conduct of Durga Puja carnival at Serampore, visited the originating point of the carnival at Mahesh Sanam Piri Math and the terminating point at Serampore Battala.

The district magistrate said all measures are being taken to ensure that the carnival can be viewed by a multitude of people in total peace.

The commissioner of Chandannagar Commissonrate, Amit P Jawalgi, Serampore SDO, TMC district president Arindom Guin, Serampore town president Santosh Singh, Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra and others were present on the occasion.

The district police are taking steps to clear both sides of the road and the CESC will fix the hanging wires to avoid any short circuit.

Serampore Municipality chairman Giridhari Shaw said repairing of the roads have been initiated and the drainage system is being spruced up to avoid any waterlogging in case of a downpour.

The pink patrol police van, winners’ team will also be put into service to maintain law and order during the Durga Puja carnival at Serampore.