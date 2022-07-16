Public anger over ‘indecent proposal’ on billboards

Three hoardings have come up at Bandel station area displaying obscene double-meaning sentences in Bengali attracting mass public annoyance and protest.

The hoardings are in Bengali, with sentences written in white on red background, the name of the advertiser missing.

A teacher, Apurba Baghat, said, “I am really astonished to find Bengali sentences displayed on hoardings which are of double meaning, obscene, harming the cultural values of the society and creating visual pollution.”

The Bandel panchayat pradhan Ritu Singh Ram, said the railways should have thought twice before allowing such dirty display in Bengali. The sentences are in bad taste and it is embarrassing to come across them. It sends out a wrong message to the hundreds of school and college students who pass by everyday.

The Chinsurah MLA Ashit Mazumdar, said, “I am shocked to see such indecent display of Bengali language on the hoardings. I am in communication with the Bandel, Debanandapur panchayat pradhan and civic head of Chinsurah- Hooghly municipality over the issue. Stern action, even legal steps may be taken against the culprits for this shameful display.