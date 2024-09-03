Protesting doctors march to Lalbazar stopped by police

Agitating junior doctors, armed with red roses on Monday marched to Lalbazar, Kolkata Police (KP) headquarters, demanding resignation of the commissioner of police Vineet Kumar Goyal amidst strong security arrangements with three-tier barricades.

The march, organized by West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), a newly-formed platform of junior doctors like interns, house staff, postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors and MBBS students of different government medical colleges and hospitals across the state, started from College Square, close to Medical College Hospital (MCH) around 2.30 pm today.

The medics carrying red roses, symbolic plastic spines and photos of Mr Goyal, marched towards Lalbazar through Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central Avenue, B B Ganguly-Phears Lane crossing.

Advertisement

They were demanding justice for the horrific incident and resignation of Mr Goyal for his ‘inactiveness’ to prevent vandalism that had taken place inside the R G Kar Medical College Hospital on 14 August night. With the directive of the high court, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has been probing the case.

They alleged that the city police, initially probing the gruesome incident, had tampered evidences to save culprits involved in the case.

While protesting against the alleged inaction of the KP the protesting doctors burnt effigy of Mr Goyal.

The B B Ganguly-Phears Lane Crossing, connecting the city police headquarters has been virtually turned into a fortress after a huge barricade of around 10ft height was set up there to prevent the agitators entering into Lalbazar area on B B Ganguly Street.

Huge police force armed with water cannons, tear gas shells, rubber bullets and was deployed at different points along the Central Avenue and B B Ganguly Street.

Senior police officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of different divisions were found leading the force.

The protesting doctors complained that the police had failed to prevent the mob attack on RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the eve of Independence Day. Since Goyal heads the force, the doctors are demanding his resignation.

“We have four demands, resignation of the CP, suspension of Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the R G Kar Medical College Hospital, justice for the incident and safety and security for junior doctors,” said Dr Mayukh Saha.

Indira Mukherjee, DCP (Central), told reporters that a list of about 20 delegates that was sent by the agitators to police authorities earlier in the day could meet the CP or other senior police officials to convey their charter of demands. “We don’t have any problem but now they are changing their stand. Let’s wait and see,” She said around 5.40 pm.