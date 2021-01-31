There will be no one left except Mamata Banerjee in the party (TMC) at the end of assembly elections, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday referring to the way Trinamool Congress leaders are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

“By the time the elections will be held in Bengal, Mamata Didi will turn back and see no one in the party. There will no one left except for her,” said Shah while addressing BJP’s joining rally at Howrah Dumurjala stadium via video conferencing.

Rajib Banerjee, the former West Bengal forest minister, Baishali Dalmiya, the legislator from Howrah’s Bally constituency, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy, and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the rally.

“I have told Rajib Banerjee that the BJP will form a majority government in Bengal. I promise to eradicate Trinamool Congress government in Bengal. There is no agenda in the Mamata Banerjee-led government but to make her nephew the next chief minister,” Shah said adding that Banerjee should introspect why her party leaders are leaving TMC.

“The Maa-Maati-Manush slogan has faded into the background. Mamata Didi, Bengal won’t forgive you,” he said.

“Nobody can stay in a party that insults the slogan of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Didi may have abandoned the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ram Temple is being made in Ayodhya and Ram Rajya is also knocking on Bengal’s doors,” said Smriti Irani, who was there at the rally with all the Trinamool turncoats.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari once again hit out at the Trinamool Congress dubbing it a private limited company. He said that by February 28, there will be no one left in the Trinamool Congress private limited company.

Rajib Banerjee, the rebel Trinamool Congress leader from Howrah, who joined the BJP, said: “We want a double-engine government for the development of Bengal. We need BJP government at both the Centre and state to transform our state into Sonar Bangla.”

(With IANS inputs)