Privilege medical card for senior citizens

The HP Ghosh Hospital, a multi-speciality hospital at Salt Lake, today launched a unique scheme involving doctors at doorstep through a health card named, “Snehobondhon” for the senior citizens of the city.

Commenting on the significance of the card and the subsequent doorstep treatment, health experts claimed that the facility is meant for the vulnerable sections of senior citizens and to expedite treatment in a coordinated manner.

Advertisement

Addressing the launch of the card, Suparna Sengutpa, the associate director of the hospital claimed that the target of the hospital is to extend the best services to senior citizens, who have attained the age of 60 years.

Advertisement

“Every senior citizen will come under the ambit of its healthcare facilities at a paltry sum of Rs 300. The services would be of three years, with various discounts on offer,” said the associate director.

Doctors would examine the patients and get the required follow-up action, said the hospital management.

Some of the basic features of the card are that only cardholders would receive various treatment facilities on a priority basis.

There would be special discounts on offer on various healthcare services like discounts of 15 per cent on OPD services, claimed Mrs Sengupta.

To begin with, the services of the hospital would be extended to the senior citizens within the area of Salt Lake but in future, our target is to expand the services to senior citizens from across the city. Mrs Sengupta claimed that the hospital is already providing a free ambulance service within the radius of five kilometres of the hospital.