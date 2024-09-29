Private tutor arrested for rape charge

A tutor was arrested on charges of rape of a minor student in a railway quarter in Baruipur. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, Baruipur police arrested the accused private tutor.

An investigation has begun. According to police sources, the accused tutor worked as a railway employee and taught students privately during his off-hours. He taught students from Class 1-10, including the victim, a Class VIII student. The complaint alleged that the tutor often touched the minor inappropriately under the guise of teaching and raped her when she was alone in the quarter after other students left. The victim’s family claimed she was threatened that if she revealed anything her parents would be killed.

The family noticed the girl’s unusual behaviour and took her to a mental health hospital. After several counselling sessions, she revealed the incident to her mother. The family filed a complaint at Baruipur police station, and the accused was arrested. Baruipur SDPO Atish Biswas said, “An investigation has started based on the family’s complaint, and the accused has been arrested.”

