Private buses flout routes in Sector V

Some private buses in Sector V are deliberately flouting the routes causing great inconvenience to passengers.

This has happened at a time when chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said over and again to ensure that passengers are not harassed by state-run or private buses. She had asked the state transport minister Snehashis Chakraborty to visit different areas to ensure that passengers are not harassed.

Three private buses on routes Mandirtala-New Town, Kadamtala-New Town and Danesh Sheikh Lane-New Town are habitual offenders.

Passengers, who are regular visitors to New Town, alleged that these buses flout the routes after 4 p.m. causing great inconvenience to the home-bound passengers. Instead of taking a turn towards SDF crossing, the buses are going straight to College More. As a result, passengers have to walk to catch the buses. They further alleged that the conductors enter into verbal duels with passengers who request them to follow the routes.

A senior official of the state transport department said the bus owners are pulled up if the buses are found to flout the stipulated route. They assured that they would look into the matter.