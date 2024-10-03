Principal plea to CM against threat culture

A principal of a state-aided college has brought charges of unleashing ‘threat culture’ against the Trinamul Congress affiliated student’s union in Burdwan town that has sparked off sensation.

Niranjan Mondal, principal of Burdwan Raj College has forwarded his complaint letter to the chief minister and state higher education minister’s office seeking action against some ‘offender’ leaders of the student’s union.

Mondal said, “After I’d asked that union to table utilization report against Rs 15.83 lakh that the college had disbursed for college fest, the union leaders have begun causing severe inconvenience. They have started unleashing threats to malign me here and there and I’m reeling under a threat perception since then.”

Advertisement