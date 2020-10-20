Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said on Monday that the “President’s rule will be imposed in Bengal in four month’s time”, creating a wide range of speculations in the state politics.

Khan’s statement came at a rally in West Bengal’s Raipur in Bankura district, which was attended by Dr. Subhash Sarkar and BJP youth wing leader Saugata Patra among others.

Khan launched a scathng attack against Trinamool Congress. Citing the growing instances of political violence in West Bengal, the 39-year-old called for the President’s rule.

“The way TMC is committing crimes and atrocities in West Bengal, the President’s rule will be imposed in the state within four month’s time in December” Khan said while warning the ruling party of grave consequences for creating violence in Bankura and other places in Jongolmohol region.

He asked the BJP workers to keep vigil at panchayat level and confront any TMC worker found to commit corruption.

Meanwhile, asking for the President’s rule in West Bengal citing growing cases of political violence as the reason has been a common tactics used by the BJP leaders.

Recently in an intervjew, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the law and order situation in West Bengal ws serious and the saffron party was “just” to seek imposition of President’s rule there.

“I accept that the law and order situation is bad in West Bengal. As far as the Indian government is concerned in taking decisions to impose President’s Rule, we have to look at it through the Indian Constitution and after going through the report of Governor ‘sahab’,” the former BJP president was seen saying in an exclusive interview with CNN News18’s Rajiv Joshi.

Speaking on the subject recently, Asansol MP and BJP leader Babul Supriyo had also echoed the same and said the current situation in West Bengal was a “fit case” for imposition of President’s Rule.

“The recent chain of events — ranging from the attack on a Sikh community member, the arrest of al-Qaeda operatives to brazen murder of Manish Shukla and other political opponents — show that it is a fit case for imposition of Article 365 in West Bengal,” PTI quoted Supriyo as saying.