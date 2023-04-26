Presidency students set up help desk for university entrance tests

Senior students of Presidency University are working overtime. They are not only busy completing their classes and assignments, they are also finding time in between to do some problem solving.

A few of them are dedicating their time in between classes to prepare mock test question papers.

The dedicated students are from varied streams and are guiding aspirants on the entrance test, which they will have to face for selection. The effort is proving helpful to many, who are not financially capable of taking private tuitions. Many of the aspirants find the test, Presidency University bachelors’ degree entrance test (PUBDET), hard to crack.

The disappointment too is more if they fail to come up triumphant as they have a lot of hopes pinned on the selection. The university is their dream destination, said one of the senior students. “This is not a new phenomenon. We always had this mock test. Maybe the earlier batches could not continue with it but we are doing it with all seriousness.

The SFI helpdesk has always been forthcoming with any help the aspirants may need or find any confusion. We have put our contact numbers on the Facebook page. The response has been very good and owing to the high number of aspirants contacting us, we have formed a helpdesk, department-wise.

Our members have formed MCQ test papers and they need to be solved in a timebound manner,” said Rishav Saha, secretary SFI, Presidency unit. After the aspirants are solving it, helpdesk seniors are correcting them and also suggesting ways to solve it.

The seniors said that there are close to 200 aspirants, who have approached the helpdesk.

The seniors, comprising undergraduate and postgraduate students are part of the mock test desk. One of the aspirants, Amita Pal plans to apply in the life science department and has been taking the mock tests. “It is a wonderful gesture by the seniors.

I have solved two papers and the standard of the papers is quite high. There are many students who are part of the ePresidency University admission 2023-24 and they all discuss their queries with the seniors. I have got 45-46 per cent success but seniors are explaining to us with lot of patience about our problem areas,” said Pal