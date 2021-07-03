Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today said that all cases of post-poll violence – in which BJP workers were murdered, faced arson, loot of valuables, destruction of houses, and rape against their women – must be shifted to other states of India immediately so the victims get proper justice.

Addressing the media at the Assembly press corner, Suvendu said that West Bengal police which not only are inactive but also directly or indirectly sponsored the murders, arsons attacks, rapes and molestation. He alleged that here Bengal police have became the prime investigators to resolve those post-poll violence cases, in which they are involved.

“Under this circumstances the only way to provide justice to the victims is the Central agencies’ probe against those TMC miscreants who committed those murders and violence even committed heinous crime against women. And all the cases should be on trial court in other states of country,” he said. He also criticised the state government for not mentioning a line regarding the post-poll violence, deaths and attacks on BJP workers in the Governor’s speech.

“The government has no desire to justice to the victims of post-poll violences. So the Governor did not mention them. He has nothing to do on it because he has to read as the Government wrote,” he said. Meanwhile BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh today ridiculed former BJP’s national vice – president and Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy who joined the TMC but sat in the Opposition BJP bench in the Assembly today during the Governor’s Speech.

Roy, however, did not tender his resignation as a BJP MLA despite rejoining the TMC. “He is shameless and to create a drama while sitting in the BJP bench. A few days ago he had accepted TMC’s flag and re-inducted himself in his old party,” he said. Ghosh also said probably Mukul wants to become the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) so he sat in the BJP’s bench.

Meanwhile Suvendu denied that that he had met Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta on Thursday. “I did not meet the Solicitor- General yesterday. He did not allot any time to meet me,” Adhikari said.