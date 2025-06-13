Porn racket kingpin attacked during court appearance

Shweta Khan, the alleged mastermind behind a pornography and sex trafficking racket, faced public fury when she was produced before the Howrah court on Thursday. In a dramatic turn of events, few women from the crowd slapped Khan and hurled shoes at her, raising serious concerns over her security during police custody. Khan, also known as “Fultusi” and “Mohsina,” is accused of coercing young women into pornography under the guise of modelling assignments, often using her son Aryan as bait.

Police say victims were allegedly trapped in romantic relationships and then subjected to physical and emotional abuse if they resisted. The case came to light after a young woman from Sodepur accused Khan and her son of detaining and assaulting her in the Domjur area. Following the complaint, Aryan was arrested from the Golf Green locality on Tuesday, and within 24 hours, Shweta Khan was apprehended from Alipore. The situation escalated during Khan’s court appearance in Howrah on Thursday, where a video shows a woman breaching the police cordon to slap Khan. A shoe was also thrown at her as officers escorted her into the courthouse. Authorities later confirmed that security around the accused has since been heightened. The incident has triggered political tensions.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that several influential leaders from the ruling Trinamul Congress are linked to the case. BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul demanded an investigation by central agencies, expressing distrust in the state police. “She was previously arrested under the Arms Act and managed to get out. There’s political shielding at play,” Paul told reporters. “The state police cannot be trusted to handle such a sensitive case. Evidence, including CCTV footage, could be tampered with at any moment.”

Police have not commented on the political allegations but have stated that a formal investigation is underway into the sex trafficking and pornography ring.