Porn racket & assault case: Shweta’s son, daughter arrested

West Bengal police on Wednesday arrested Shweta’s son Aryan in porn racket and Howrah woman assault case. Police also detained the mother of Shweta Khan, the prime accused in the same case. Five days after he went missing, Aryan Khan, son of Shweta Khan, has finally been traced by the Howrah Police. On Wednesday morning, he was apprehended from the Golf Green area in Kolkata. Aryan’s name had surfaced in connection with the assault of a young woman from Sodepur as well as in a porn racket. According to police sources, the accused has been taken to Domjur police station.

Zoya Khan, daughter of the prime accused Shweta Khan, was arrested on Wednesday by Howrah City Police, officials said.

In a separate operation, Shweta’s mother has also been detained. Moreover, Shweta Khan’s three-year-old daughter, who was reportedly missing, has been rescued from a man’s house in Kolkata. The search for Shweta Khan is still ongoing. Police from Domjur police station in Howrah arrested Shweta’s mother as investigations intensified into the alleged physical and sexual abuse of a 21-year-old woman, who was reportedly held captive for over five months in a locked apartment in Fakirpara, Bankra.

Zoya’s arrest came hours after her elder brother, Aryan Khan, was apprehended.

Investigators are currently questioning both Zoya and Aryan to gather information about their mother’s whereabouts.

Police sources said Zoya’s name had figured in the complaint lodged by the family of a woman from the North 24-Parganas district.

The complainant alleged that the pornographic video shoots were allegedly orchestrated by Shweta, Aryan and Zoya. Since Zoya is a minor, her case will be processed under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to police sources, the child was found in the custody of an associate of Shweta. Investigators believe that Shweta, who is absconding, left her daughter there before going into hiding. Efforts are currently underway to trace Shweta and her son from a previous marriage, Aryan Khan. The police obtained a search warrant from the Howrah court on Tuesday to enter the locked apartment where the victim was allegedly tortured. Officers suspect that CCTV footage stored on hard drives inside the flat could provide vital clues about the accused. “The flat was kept locked. We believe that the CCTV hard disk inside could help identify those involved in the abuse,” said a senior police officer. “We are also questioning Shweta’s mother to determine the whereabouts of her daughter and grandson.” Local sources revealed that Shweta was married twice. Aryan is from her first marriage, while her daughter Ishiqa, who recently died by suicide, was also from that union. Her former husband has alleged that Shweta’s abusive behaviour drove their daughter to take her own life. Shweta also has a younger daughter from her second marriage, though the current whereabouts of the second husband are unknown.