Popular Sonajhuri Haat to remain closed during puja days

The popular Sonajhuri Haat in Shantiniketan will remain closed for five days from 9 October for the Durga Puja festival, Birbhum Police has notified.

Sonajhuri Haat is an open market set up by local artisans in Santiniketan. Most of the shop owners are women artisans who sit on open red-clay ground.

The main attractions of Khoai Mela are affordable handmade artifacts such as embroidered scarves, blouses, salwar kameez, kurta, shirts, different kinds of bags and purses, handicrafts, necklaces, earrings, wall hangings, etc.

Throughout the year, there is a huge footfall of tourists to purchase local artifacts from the famous market, but this year it will remain closed to reduce overcrowding during the Durga Puja festival.

Earlier, the Sonajhuri haat used to take place every Saturday (afternoon weekly open air market), which later was extended to all seven days but now remains open six days in a week.

Rana Mukherjee, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bolpur said that there will be restrictions on roads in Bolpur from Maha Sasthi to Bijoya Dashami.

“Likewise, the Sonajhuri Haat will also remain closed for smooth traffic control. Huge crowds gather in the Haat throughout the year and during the pujas there will be even much more,” said Rana Mukherjee.

A shop owner in Sonajhuri Haat said that they will obey the instructions and the notifications of the Bolpur police.

However, people who visit Santiniketan and Bolpur during these festive days are feeling let down due to the proposed closure of the market.

Several thousands of tourists from the state and other parts of the country visit Bolpur during these festive days and the Sonajhuri Haat along with Baul songs remain an added attraction to them.

Hotels and homestays in Bolpur are also booked during the Durga Puja festival days.

Situated about 1.5 kilometres from Shantiniketan, Sonajhuri literally means droplets of gold, because during the winter season the Sonajhuri trees shed their tiny yellow flowers and the whole forest seems to have a downpour of gold.