Pool car catches fire, 14 students escape unhurt

A pool car carrying 14 school children narrowly escaped a major tragedy when it caught fire in Siliguri on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Devidanga area of Champasari while the vehicle was returning from school.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise from the car, prompting the driver to stop immediately. Sensing the danger, the driver, with the help of locals, swiftly evacuated all the children. Moments after the last child was moved to safety, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The news of the incident spread quickly, causing panic among parents, who expressed anger at the school authorities for alleged negligence in maintaining the pool cars.

Police from Pradhan Nagar station and a fire brigade team rushed to the scene. A fire engine successfully brought the blaze under control. The vehicle has been seized and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit in the battery may have caused the fire. However, both the police and fire department are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause.