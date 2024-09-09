Politicising RG Kar Hospital case is wrong, I support Mamata Banerjee: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor turned politician and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has condemned the RG Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata, calling it a despicable event that no one would support. However, he decried the politicisation of the incident.

Sinha stated: “The incident in Kolkata was very disgusting. No one will support such acts. But politicising the incident is wrong. I stand with Mamata Banerjee on this issue. The Aparajita Bill introduced by Mamata Banerjee is historic and very significant. It is not appropriate to hold a Chief Minister responsible in this matter. The law and investigative agencies are doing their job.”

He added, “I hope that similar powerful bills are introduced in other states as well. I will also appeal to the central government to provide full support and blessings to this proposal.”

Advertisement

Regarding the question of whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign, Sinha said: “That is not the case. If this is the standard, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Chief Ministers would also have to resign. Whether it’s the Manipur issue, Hathras case, Unnao incident, or Kathua issue, there have been several shameful events. We have never demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation over these matters. I don’t understand why people are politicising this issue.”

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating a mobile clinic van in Patna. The event was organised by an organisation, where he flagged off the van.

He praised the efforts like the mobile van, saying it is quite useful, especially for those who cannot visit hospitals in time. The mobile clinic will be very helpful in reaching nearby hospitals.

Sinha’s remarks are particularly noteworthy given that they come at a time when several voices within the Trinamool have been critical of Mamata Banerjee’s governance style in the state.