Politically motivated protests a conspiracy to create unrest: Kalyan Banerjee

The district TMC took out a massive protest rally condemning the brutal rape and killing of a junior doctor in RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, demanding fast investigation by the CBI and capital punishment for those found involved in the heinous crime. The TMC’s massive protest rally originated from Nowaga G.T Road Junction and terminated at Mahesh Jagannath temple ground covering a distance of 6 kms. In the rally were present Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy, Champdany MLA Mr Arindam Guin, the chairpersons of Baidyabati, Serampore, Rishra Uttarpara Municipalities and ward councillors of different Municipalitis.

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee said: “We respect Nari Andolan if it is above political affinity and free from any political support. Every one has the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and to protest against evils in the society. The 14 August midnight gathering at different road junctions was not the true picture of Nari Andolan. I sense a conspiracy of the CPI-M and the BJP behind this. Under the cover of this protest the RG Kar hospital was ransacked by hooligans backed by CPI-M and BJP destroying medical advanced equipments worth crores.

It appeared as if the prostest gathering on 14th midnight was misguided and misled by the opposition parties. Many have said that as a mark of protest they would stop availing the benefits of state government beneficiary schemes. I welcome them since the beneficiary schemes are for the needy and poor and not for those who are self-sufficient.” The Serampore MP added the CPI-M and BJP are playing mean politics to provoke the general masses on “baseless issues”. “It is a conspiracy to spread unrest in Bengal, to ignite violence and instill panic and fear in common people but they will never be successful in bringing down the TMC government,” he said.

We demand that CBI should promptly complete its investigation and bring forth the culprits. We demand capital punishment for those involved in the heinous crime. 96 hours have passed yet the CBI appears clueless, he claimed. The Serampore MP also warned that those involved in postimg provocative, fake video clips trying to create panic, fear and violence, will be dealt with severely.