Police tried to destroy evidence since beginning: RG Kar hospital victim’s parents

The parents of the woman junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday accused Kolkata Police of attempting to destroy evidence since the beginning of the case.

“The government, administration and the police have not cooperated with us since the beginning of the case. Police also tried to destroy the evidence from the beginning. I request that mass protest should continue as long as we get justice,” the victim’s mother told media persons while taking part in a protest march by representatives of the medical fraternity from Sealdah to Esplanade.

The victim’s father – who also participated in the protest rally – said that due to the spontaneous mass protests, he is getting the courage and is hopeful that he will get justice.

“I request everybody to stay with us. I know justice will not come so easily. We have to ensure justice. I hope that people will be with us since they are the main source of our strength,” said the victim’s father.

The victim’s aunt said that it is high time that the slogan on this issue should be changed to “We demand justice” from “We want justice”.

On September 4 – while joining the protesting junior doctors at R.G. Kar – the victim’s father accused the city police of deliberately delaying in registering an FIR, claiming that a police officer tried to convince them to settle the matter against money.

He also accused another officer of Kolkata Police of deliberately trying to mislead people through incorrect media statements even after CBI had taken over the investigation.

A crucial hearing of the rape and murder is scheduled at the Supreme Court on September 9 where the CBI is likely to submit its progress report.