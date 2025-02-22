Logo

# Bengal

Police tighten security for Malda civic body chairman after threat call

Malda Police have tightened security for Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of English Bazar Municipality and a senior Trinamul Congress leader, after he received a threatening phone call today.

SNS | Kolkata | February 22, 2025 11:27 am

Representative Image

Mr Choudhury reported that he received a call at around 10.40 a.m. from a person named ‘Pradip’, who demanded Rs 20 lakh and warned in Hindi, “If I fail to pay, they will kill my family members.”

The chairman also mentioned that he had overlooked a WhatsApp message sent yesterday by a group calling itself ‘D Company’, which had similarly demanded money. He immediately informed the police, providing them with the phone number and details of the threat.

Police are now investigating the matter and have stepped up security for Mr Choudhury and his family.

